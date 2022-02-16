Tikona Broadband Offers Cheaper Rs 150 Mbps Plan than JioFiber

Tikona Broadband is not a very popular internet service provider (ISP) in India and is also available in select cities of the country. However, wherever it is present, the company offers uniform prices and benefits to the users with all of its plans. Today, we are talking about the 150 Mbps broadband plan from the company. It is worth noting that Tikona offers multiple 150 Mbps speed plans to the users. The only difference between all the 150 Mbps speed plans offered by the company is of the price and the validity they come with. The speed and data benefits remain the same. So today, we are going to look at the 150 Mbps plan from the company that’s cheaper than what JioFiber provides to its users.

Tikona Broadband 150 Mbps Plan

Tikona’s 150 Mbps plan comes at a monthly cost of Rs 799. This excludes taxes. Some plans attract installation charges, and some plans don’t. If you are going for the long-term plan, you will not have to worry about the installation charges.

The monthly plan will attract an installation charge of Rs 1,000, while the three months plan will attract an installation charge of Rs 500. With the monthly plan, new users will have to pay a total of Rs 2123 (inclusive of monthly tariff, installation charge, and taxes). With the three months plan, this amount becomes Rs 3418.

Users going for the six and twelve months plan will not have to worry about installation charges at all. The six months plan will cost Rs 5657, and the 12 months plan will cost Rs 11314.

At the same time, JioFiber offers its 150 Mbps plan for Rs 999. While it is expensive, the plan from JioFiber bundles various over-the-top (OTT) benefits. At the end of the day, plans from both companies are decent and offer great value to the users, so it is mostly about preference.