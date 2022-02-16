iPhone Could be a Good Investment for Long-Term Usage, But Use With Caution

iPhones are a status symbol in society today. Any person walking with an iPhone in his/her hand will have more social approval than any person walking with a Chinese company smartphone, regardless of how expensive it is. Many consider iPhones as unworthy investments. This is primarily because of their price as there are cheaper alternatives available. But there’s one thing that a lot of people don’t consider. While there are cheaper Android options present, none of them gets OS and security updates for as long as an iPhone does.

Apple ensures that each of its iPhones gets the latest update for years to come, and it keeps its value in place. Further, the resale value of an iPhone is always more than an Android device. This is because its OS is buttery smooth, and as mentioned before, the smartphone keeps getting regular updates. One more reason is the kind of power iPhones have.

Even the A13 Bionic running inside the iPhone 11 is faster than many of the recent chipsets produced by Qualcomm and MediaTek for Android smartphones.

Caution that Every iPhone User Must Take

One thing that everyone knows is iPhones are expensive. Thus, if you damage one, it’s going to burn holes in your pocket to get it repaired. Especially the current generation iPhone which comes with advanced sensors, display, and hardware.

But if you can keep one for a long-time and with good care, it would be worth your money when you resell it to someone else.

There are even affordable iPhones available in the market today. Apple is expected to launch another affordable iPhone SE 2022 this summer. Even the iPhone 12 mini is now priced under Rs 50,000, which is just a good steal for users. You can even buy old generation iPhones and use them for the long-term without any issues and resell or exchange it in the future.