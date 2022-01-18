Apple May Only Reserve ProMotion Display for ‘Pro’ iPhones in 2022

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September this year. The Cupertino tech giant might launch four smartphones in the iPhone 14 series, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It’s hard to say what role will iPhone 14 Max play between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro.

According to a fresh development shared by a popular tipster, Ross Young, Apple is expected to keep the 120Hz ProMotion display technology for the ‘Pro’ model iPhones in 2022 as well.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max Might Not Get Higher Refresh Rate Support

Even in 2022, when Android companies are offering 90Hz refresh rate at least with their mid-range devices, Apple might only offer the 120Hz refresh rate with the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series and the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max might get the same 60Hz refresh rate display.

Young said that Apple is looking to get the display panels this year from a Chinese company called BOE and this particular company is currently incapable of supplying OLED display panels with the varying refresh rate.

This means that Apple is in no rush to upgrade the display of its base iPhones this year. It would just not feel right to pay a ton of money in 2022 for a high-end flagship smartphone and get the same years old 60Hz refresh rate technology. Other smartphone companies are offering high-refresh-rate displays for much less to the customers.

Even with the iPhone 13 series, only two smartphones have 120Hz refresh rate — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The base models in the series use the same old display technology and can support only 60Hz refresh rate.

Apple might also get rid of the ugly notch with the iPhone 14 series and introduce a punch-hole cutout at the top of the screen to house the front-camera sensor.