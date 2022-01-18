ACT Offering a Super Affordable 300 Mbps Broadband Plan

ACT Fibernet, a renowned internet service provider (ISP) across India is offering a super affordable 300 Mbps broadband plan to users living in Bangalore. This plan might be available in other parts of the country as well for the same or slightly different price. ACT offers its 300 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 1185 per month. Compared to its rivals including JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Bharat Fibre 300 Mbps plans which cost Rs 1499, this plan from ACT is way more affordable. Let’s check out the benefits that customers get here.

ACT 300 Mbps Broadband Plan Benefits

ACT provides the 300 Mbps broadband plan with unlimited data which is 3.3TB per month and also offer additional benefits including a free month of ZEE5 Premium trial, ACT Stream TV 4K at Rs 200 per month, Hungama at Rs 99 per month, SonyLIV at Rs 299 per month, Epic ON free trial of one month, Aha at Rs 349 per year, ACT Game benefits worth Rs 2850 per month, ACT Shield starting at Rs 49 per month, and a free month of the cult.fit trial.

Note that the price of the plan mentioned above doesn’t include taxes. ACT’s plan is cheaper than what major ISPs are offering in the country and also offer a sufficient amount of data to the consumers.

It is worth noting that Airtel, Jio, and BSNL offer much better over-the-top (OTT) benefits with their broadband plans. With JioFiber, users can even request a free Jio’s 4K Set-Top Box (STB) which will allow you to watch all your favourite OTT content directly on the big screen of your TV.

Airtel also offers users a free Xstream Box with a new broadband connection for one time fully refundable security deposit of Rs 1499. BSNL offers a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Premium for one year to the customers.