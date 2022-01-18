Samsung Exynos 2200 Powered by AMD RDNA 2 Architecture Announced

Samsung has just announced the Exynos 2200 chipset for its flagship smartphones in 2022. It is a mobile processor with a powerful AMD RDNA 2 architecture based Samsung Xclipse graphics processing unit (GPU). The chipset is built on the most advanced 4-nanometer (nm) EUV process to deliver the finest experience for smartphone users.

Exynos 2200 to Deliver Powerful Gaming Experience With Industry’s First Hardware Ray Tracing for Mobile

The chipset will bundle Xclipse GPU with the high-performance AMD RDNA 2 as its backbone. The Xclipse comes with advanced features such as hardware ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS) that were only available in laptops, PCs, and consoles until now. With ray tracing, the chipset will be able to deliver a world-class gaming experience to the users because of the way it can simulate light and other things.

Of course, the Exynos 2200 also bring advanced 5G support to the table. The chipset is one of the first in the market to integrate Arm’s latest Armv9 CPU cores, which are going to bump up the security and overall performance of the device.

The Exynos 2200 has a 3GPP recommended 5G modem that can support both sub-6 GHz and mmWave spectrum band connectivity. The octa-core CPU is built in a tri-cluster structure with a single powerful Arm Cortex -X2 flagship core, three performance and efficiency balanced Cortex-A710 big-cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 little-cores.

Further, the Exynos 2200’s image signal processor (ISP) architecture has been redesigned to support the latest image sensors for ultra-high resolution of up to 200MP. For video recording, the ISP can support up to 4K HDR or 8K resolution. The chipset supports up to 108MP in single camera mode while 64MP + 36MP in dual-camera mode. With the Exynos 2200, the display of the smartphones will be able to support up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Samsung said the chipset is currently in mass production. We might get to see the chipset in the Galaxy S22 series first.