Budget Broadband Plans Befitting for Online Learning

For the last couple of years, people have become more and more dependent on the internet to get their work done. The unprecedented turn of events that followed the arrival of the pandemic forced people to work and learn from their homes. The lives of students got affected majorly as the whole process of learning shifted online. From online classes to online presentations and more have created a huge demand for internet pan-India. However, most of the students do not need high-speed connectivity offered by internet service providers (ISPs) which might be suitable for working or streaming or anywhere that requires multiple connections. In fact, many of the students look for affordable broadband plans that offer adequate internet speed. Mentioned below are the budget broadband plans offered by some of the prominent ISPs in the country that are apt for online learning.

JioFiber Budget Plan

JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. This is one of the best budget plans as users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is exclusive of GST.

Tata Sky’s 50 Mbps Plan

India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Sky Broadband also provides an affordable plan that offers 50 Mbps of speed. This plan from Tata Sky is suitable for students as it offers 50 Mbps of speed at a three-month price of Rs 2,097. This plan unlike other broadband plans offered by the provider doesn’t come for a monthly cycle. However, users looking to get the plan for a longer period can get access to the plan for six months at Rs 3,300 and for a year at Rs 6,000. The FUP limit on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB, post which, users get 3Mbps of internet speed

Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband is a popular company that provides FTH connections in a few northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The company provides a budget plan with ample internet speed to suit the need of the students. The most basic 40 Mbps plan from the ISP comes with a price tag of Rs 499 per month and offers fully unlimited data along with completely unlimited Local and STD calls.

Airtel Broadband

Airtel is one of the most popular brands when it comes to the list of ISPs in India. Airtel with its Xstream Fiber connection offers one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

ACT’s Affordable Offer

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps. This is apt for students who are looking for affordable plans and are ready to invest in a long-term plan.