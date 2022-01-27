Ericsson Launches Dynamic Network Slice Selection for 5G

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Users will be able to benefit extensively from this service of Ericsson. Now CSPs will be able to offer generic mobile broadband for basic mobile use and a specific network slice for consumers who want to use 5G network for online-game or a high-security slice for enterprise grade security.

Highlights

  • The role of Network Slicing is going to grow multiple folds with the arrival of 5G.
  • Device manufacturers have now started to add support to their commercial smartphones for network slices.
  

Ericsson

The role of Network Slicing is going to grow multiple folds with the arrival of 5G. Ericsson has launched Dynamic Network Slice Selection for the communications service providers (CSPs), which will enable them in customised services to their enterprise clients in multiple verticals with corresponding network requirements. Through this, Ericsson can also offer varied kinds of network services to commercial smartphones.

Commercial Smartphones Now Starting to Support Connectivity With Network Slices

Device manufacturers have now started to add support to their commercial smartphones for network slices.

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Packet Core at Ericsson, said that through the Ericsson Dynamic Network Slice Selection solution, CSPs to offer differentiated 5G services to consumer and enterprise customers by enabling multiple tailored network slices on a single 5G device.

Users will be able to benefit extensively from this service of Ericsson. Now CSPs will be able to offer generic mobile broadband for basic mobile use and a specific network slice for consumers who want to use the 5G network for online-game or a high-security slice for enterprise-grade security.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

