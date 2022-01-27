The Indian consumer electronics company boAt has launched a new pair of earbuds called the Airdopes 111 in India. Not so long ago, the manufacturer had revealed three new earbuds namely Airdopes 181, Airdopes 601 and the Airdopes 201. Now without any prior announcement, the company has released the new earbuds. Airdopes 111 have already been listed on the company’s website with four distinct colour options and comes with features that offer an immersive sound experience for the users. Let’s take a look at the specification and price details of the newly launched earbuds.

Specifications of Airdopes 111

The all-new Airdopes 111 are powered by 13mm drivers providing unbeatable boAt signature sound and also offers Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The new Airdopes 111 come with the IWP technology that offers a seamless connection between the earbuds and the device as soon as the case lid is opened. The device also features a built-in microphone for voice calls. The new earbuds also come with support for Google Assistant and Siri and offer the one-touch voice assistant feature. The one-touch voice assistant allows users to check the weather, new or latest scores simply via a single press activating the voice assistants.

Talking about the battery life of the device, the new Airdopes 111 arrive with a battery backup of 7 hours on a single charge as claimed by the manufacturer. The earbuds use ASAP charging technology which offers 90 minutes of playback on just 10 minutes of charge. The case is capable of charging the device three times which means that the earbuds have a total of 28 hours of playback time. The wearable features USB Type-C connectivity for charging. Moreover, the earbuds have been designed to feel completely lightweight and offer ease and flexibility to the users.

Price and Availability of the Airdopes 111

The newly launched Airdopes 111 has a retail price of Rs 2,999, however, the earbuds have been launched at an introductory offer of Rs 1,499. The earbuds are available in four distinct colour options namely ocean blue, sand pearl, carbon Black, and snow white. The earbuds can be purchased from the company’s official website or Flipkart at a price of Rs 1,499 while the e-commerce platform Amazon is offering the wearables at Rs 1,299.