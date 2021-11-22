Apple Might Feature USB Type C Port in iPhone 14

The recent rumors suggest that Apple might be finally bringing the USB Type C port in its next iPhone model which will be iPhone 14 that is going to be launched in 2022. As of now, it is speculated that the USB Type C port will only be featured in the Pro model of the smartphone. USB Type C Ports provide faster connectivity than any other USB Ports. USB-C cables can also be used to transfer power and are widely used to charge devices like smartphones, laptops, and even security cameras.

The Reasons Behind the Shift

The news leaked from the reports by LeaksApplePro and apparently, there are three reasons as to why Apple might be actually making this decision and could be shifting to USB C port in the future models. The first reason could be the fact that the Cupertino-based giant may be looking to avoid any legal actions that can be taken on the company for not including the universal USB C port in their devices. In the recent development of events, European Union has also advocated for the fact that the USB Type C port must be compulsory in all devices and may decide to fine the companies that do not comply with the set standards.

As of now, it is expected that only iPhone 14 Pro will have the USB Type C port in the 2022 release of the series, however, it is also speculated that even the lower models of the smartphone will start featuring the same from 2023. It makes more sense for iPhone models to feature a USB Type C port as the current lightning cables provide the transfer speed same as USB 2.0 which becomes an issue in terms of data transfer speed. iPad Pro models in the past have featured USB Type C port and have provided USB 3.0 speeds so it will not be a surprise if Apple goes all-in with a USB Type C port.

The last reason for Apple to shift to a USB Type C port could be targeting a more environment-friendly production as going for a universal standard feature will help in reducing electronic waste. The inclusion of a USB Type C port will also aid Apple in reducing the production cost.