Redmi Note 11T Used for 5G Trials by Reliance Jio

Redmi Note 11T 5G is scheduled to launch in India on November 30, 2021. Ahead of the confirmed launch date of the smartphone, the device has been used by Reliance Jio in its 5G trials. Both Redmi and Jio had joined hands to see how the Redmi Note 11T 5G performs under a 5G standalone (SA) lab trial. A release from the company said that both the companies put the device through various scenarios to see how it would perform.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Supports 7 SA Bands and 4 NSA Bands

The company said that “the smartphone was used for rigorous lab trials where it achieved stellar results by attaining a high downloading speed.” However, the speeds achieved during the testing were not revealed.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G slated to launch in India supports seven SA bands - n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and; four NSA bands - n1/n3/n40/n78.

The 5G trials with Reliance Jio confirm that the smartphone is ready to deliver an enhanced 5G experience to the end-users. However, the speed achieved not being released by the companies is something to think about.

Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to be under the affordable range in India. Its predecessor, the Redmi Note 10 series devices, were largely priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. The same can be expected with the Redmi Note 11 series.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G might launch somewhere around the Rs 18,000 price mark. Further, the company has just teased that the smartphone will feature a MediaTek 6nm processor. If the earlier rumours are true and the device is indeed a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11 5G, the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India might feature the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The 5G bands of the smartphone have already been confirmed, and it looks like a decent 5G device so far. The pricing will be the key factor for Xiaomi here.