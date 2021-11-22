iPhone 12 Free Repair Program from Apple: Check all Details

Reported by Anupam Sharma

Apple has announced a free service program for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users who might be facing a sound issue on their devices while making or receiving the calls.

Highlights

  • Users may experience problems related to sound because of a component that might fail on the receiver module.
  • The smartphone owners facing such issues can take their devices to the Apple Stores or Apple Authorized Service Providers for repair.
  • The entity said that extra cost may be charged if for the additional repairs of the device.

iPhone 12 Sound Issue

In the recent development of events, Cupertino-based giant, Apple has just announced a free service program for the users of its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro smartphones. The program has been initiated to fix the sound issues on both these devices that users are facing. The reports of some of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models facing an issue that is affecting the speakers of the device have been flowing in. However, it is to be noted that not all of these devices are facing this issue. Statistics suggest that only a tiny percentage of users are facing this issue and the devices manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021 have been dominantly affected.

Conditions of Availing the Service

The smartphone manufacturer Apple in a statement said that the company is aware of the issue that might occur in a small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices and users may experience problems related to sound because of a component that might fail on the receiver module. The Company added that users whose iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pro devices don’t emit sound while making or receiving a call are eligible for the free service program.

The smartphone owners facing such issues can take their devices to the Apple Stores or Apple Authorized Service Providers for repair. Customers have to pay no repair fee and the issues will be fixed by Apple completely free of cost. It is also to be kept in mind that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models of the smartphone are not included in the free service program. Users owning iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pro devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit are only eligible for this program if they are facing the issue.

Apple has also notified if the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices of the customers have any other issue that requires repair such as a cracked screen, in that scenario, the other issues are to be dealt with prior to availing of the free service program. The entity said that extra cost may be charged if for the additional repairs of the device.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

