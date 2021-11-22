Netgear Orbi RBK352 Wi-Fi Mesh Systems Connects Each Corner of Your Home

Are you looking forward to getting uninterrupted access to the internet throughout your home? Well, the Netgear Orbi RBK352 WiFi 6 Mesh system is a must-have. It is a powerful router-satellite pair, which provides internet connectivity and networking all through your home of up to 3500 sqft. This combo can handle even the simplest of tasks such as high-speed internet for browsing, downloads and video calling, ample bandwidth and low latency for ultra-fast gaming and 4K streaming. It is also easy to install and set up the Orbi combo with just a mobile app.

Netgear Orbi RBK352 Detailed

The Netgear Orbi RBK352 is a two-piece Wi-Fi router, which works within a mesh system as a pair. One works as a router and connects to the WAN while the other one is a satellite, and it relays the internet or network wirelessly to another part of your home. When these are paired together, they turn into a very powerful intelligent wireless mesh system.

The Netgear Orbi RBK352 features a Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 technology to deliver strong, fast and reliable wireless connectivity to all parts of your home. It lets you experience four streams of pure Wi-Fi 6 with throughputs of up to 1.8 Gbps. This can be used for lag-free gaming and smooth streaming of up to 8K UHD videos.

It is also possible to get up to twice the throughputs as compared to the physical 1 Gbps ethernet connections on all Wi-Fi 6-supported smartphones and laptops. To make use of this, you need to buy gadgets that have the AX specifications to use the maximum potential of Orbi. With the Wi-Fi 6 AX tech, Orbi lets you connect over 30 devices along with better efficiency and longer battery life.

Most importantly, the Netgear Orbi RBK352 can make your smart home even smarter. It can be partially controlled via your voice, and it supports Google Assistant and Apple Alexa that can be used to toggle the Wi-Fi. Besides all these, it is easy to configure as well.

Notably, the Netgear Orbi RBK352 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) is priced at Rs 18,199 and can be purchased via e-commerce platforms across the country.