Truecaller Surpasses 300 Million Monthly Users With India in the Lead

One of the leading caller identification (ID) and spam detection apps, Truecaller, has announced that its active user base has surpassed 300 million to date (November 22, 2021). Notably, the company announced this after adding 50 million new users in October 2020. In one year, the company has witnessed over 50 million new users who have adopted Truecaller globally in an attempt to build a safety net, said Truecaller in an official statement.

Truecaller Growth Amidst Pandemic

As per the company, it is available globally but India continues to be its largest market with more than 220 million active users. In an attempt to reach the above-mentioned figure of 300 million active users, they have done a lot of work, claimed Alan Mamedi, the CEO and co-founder of Truecaller. He noted that they have reached this milestone by working hard and making it a fantastic platform now.

Notably, the core features of Truecaller include call identification and spam blocking. Apart from this, there are other important features such as full-screen caller ID, smart SMS, group voice calling, inbox cleaner and more.

At the time of COVID-19, Truecaller worked towards providing easy access to a large set of information that is related to the pandemic such as designated hospitals that provide treatent, test centres, and even identification of scammers. It rolled out these features in order to save people from handling the touch situation without panicking.

India Remains Dominant Market Of Truecaller

Over the past decade, the company has progressed to become a vital service, which is used by many people. He also thanked users for the trust that millions of them have put in the platform. Also, Truecaller earns the majority of its revenue from the country. As of Q3 2021, the company has clocked around $25 million revenue, which is a whopping 111 percent year-on-year growth. Besides this, the Indian market contributed to 68.3 percent of the company’s revenue in the third quarter of the year, which stood at $36.48 million.

For the uninitiated, Truecaller went public last month by listing the Class B shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. Notably, its founders intend to retain the Class A shares to retain a control on its voting power via ownership.