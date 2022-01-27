Xiaomi Service+ App Announced by Xiaomi India to Offer Seamless Customer Service Support

India’s leading smartphone and TV manufacturing brand Xiaomi India has announced the launch of an all-new Xiaomi Service+ application. The app will focus on addressing all service & support requirements of its customers in one place. Xiaomi Service+ is a step further towards the brand’s commitment to providing seamless after-sales services. The support services offered via Xiaomi Service + will include device repair, price quotations, live chat assistance and more. Everything will be available to the Xiaomi customers with a single click all while being in the comforts of their home.

Xiaomi Service+ App – Focus Areas

Xiaomi Service+ has been designed by the company to maintain strong relationships with their customers after they have purchased the products from the company. Not only can customers register their repair requests through the app but can also book installation and demos. Moreover, the app also provides the feature to locate the nearest service centre for outreach services. The Xiaomi Service+ app can also be used to see the spare part prices, as well as users, can go through the warranty details of any product they have purchased from the brand. The app from India’s leading smartphone and TV brand will also ensure customer support with features like chat with an AI Bot and live chat with an agent.

Talking about the Xiaomi Service+ at its launch, COO of Xiaomi India, Muralikrishnan B said in a statement that Xiaomi focuses on building relationships that go beyond the purchase of a device. He said that the launch of the Xiaomi Service+ app is a testimony to the company’s commitment to providing seamless support and after-sale services to every single customer for speedy redressal and solution delivery. Talking about the need for services being delivered to the home, the COO said that Xiaomi Service+ aims to address every customer’s service request from the comfort of their home with just a few clicks

Xiaomi Service+ app will have the main agenda of providing users with information with just a few clicks. The app will be available for download through Google Play Store or GetApps. Xiaomi happens to have one of the largest service centre networks in India and the Xiaomi Service+ app will focus on connecting all 2000 service centres of the brand across India. It is to be noted that the Xiaomi service centres are all are ISO 9001 and 120001 certified and have a 96% turnaround time success rate.