Hathway 150 Mbps Broadband Plan a Little Weak Against BSNL’s Same Offering

Hathway and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), two of the biggest and widely recognised fiber internet service providers (ISPs) across India offer users 150 Mbps plans. With their 150 Mbps plans, users get a ton of data at close to similar pricing. BSNL’s 150 Mbps is fairly new. If you are deciding between the plans offered by both the companies, here’s what you should know.

BSNL 150 Mbps Broadband Plan

BSNL offers its 150 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 949 per month. This plan is called Super Star-2 and as mentioned above, it is fairly new. With this plan, users get 2000GB or 2TB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data along with a free fixed-line voice calling connection and plenty of additional over-the-top (OTT) benefits including SonyLIV Premium, ZEE5 Premium, YuppTV-Live, and Voot. With taxes included, the monthly cost of the plan becomes Rs 1,119.82. Now, let’s check what Hathway Fibernet is offering for the same cost here.

Hathway 150 Mbps Broadband Plan

Hathway offers its 150 Mbps broadband plan in Mumbai for Rs 2697 for three months. With taxes included, the total cost of the three months plan becomes Rs 3182.46; which means the monthly cost of the plan is Rs 1060.82. This plan is not available on a single month validity basis. It can be purchased for at least three months. There’s a FUP limit applicable, but it is not mentioned on the website. Post the consumption of FUP data, the internet speed would drop to 5 Mbps.

BSNL vs Hathway: Why is BSNL Better Here?

First thing’s first, yes, BSNL’s plan is slightly more expensive. But it isn’t a very big difference. In addition to this, with BSNL’s plan, users get a ton of FUP data along with OTT benefits which Hathway users won’t get by paying almost the same price. Further, if you are going for the Hathway 150 Mbps plan, you will have to spend for at least three months together which is not the case with BSNL’s 150 Mbps plan.