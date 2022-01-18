MTNL Mumbai Launches Two New Broadband Plans

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a state-owned telecom company, has launched two new broadband plans for the Mumbai market. MTNL offers services in only two cities of the country, including Mumbai and Delhi. The two new plans will cost Rs 449 and Rs 3999 to the customers. With both the plans, customers will get unlimited voice calling connections free from the company. Let’s take a look at what users get with either of the plans.

MTNL Rs 449 and Rs 3999 Broadband Plans in Mumbai

MTNL is offering the Rs 449 plan with 30 Mbps speed and 600GB of data. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed of the plan would drop down to 2 Mbps.

Then, with the Rs 3999 plan, users get 100 Mbps of speed along with 6600GB of data. Here, post-consumption of the FUP data, the internet speed for the user would drop down to 4 Mbps.

Note that the price mentioned here doesn’t include taxes. On the final bill amount, 18% tax would also add up. As mentioned above, both the plans also bundle in a free fixed-line voice calling connection for the customers. These are fiber plans of the company and were offered to the customers for recharge from December 25, 2021.

If you are buying a new connection from the company, you will also have to pay other charges, including installation and activation charges, a security deposit for telephone instruments, and more. The price for both the additional charges mentioned above is Rs 500 each.

Further, if you already have an MTNL broadband connection and are looking to replace a damaged component such as Wi-Fi ONT, the charges are different and mentioned on the website of the company.

Note that these plans are not available for the customers of Delhi but only Mumbai. You can also look for alternatives from other major internet service providers (ISPs) such as BSNL, JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, ACT Fibernet, and more.