Moto Tab G70 Launched in India for Rs 21999

Motorola has just launched a new tablet for the Indian market, namely Moto Tab G70. Some of the notable specifications of the tablet include a 2K resolution display, quad speakers, and more. It is powered by a MediaTek chipset and will come in a single memory variant with up to 4GB of RAM. The tablet features support for 20W fast-charging which means it will take quite some time for the 7700mAh battery to charge fully. Take a look at the complete specifications and price of the Moto Tab G70 below.

Moto Tab G70 Specifications and Price

The Moto Tab G70 has been launched for a price of Rs 21999 in India, and it will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The tablet will be available in a single Cyber Teal colour. Starting today, customers can buy it directly from the platform of Flipkart. There are bank offers as well, which would drive the price of the Tab G70 down to Rs 21,249.

The Moto Tab G70 comes with an 11-inch 2K display with support for maximum brightness of 400nits, which is not much. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the internal storage up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. There’s a 7700mAh battery inside with support for 20W fast charging.

In the camera department, there’s an 8MP sensor at the front for enabling video calling and selfies and a 13MP sensor at the rear for taking pictures and recording videos. There are two speakers inside the tablet, one on each side with support for Dolby Atmos.

Looking at the specifications and the storage offered, the tablet sort of looks over-priced. There is no cellular support offered, and it would have been better if the users got at least a 128GB storage model at this price.