Realme 9i, Another Affordable Smartphone Goes Official in India

Another affordable 4G smartphone from Realme has just launched in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched Realme 9i for the Indian market. Note that the device has already arrived with the same specifications in Vietnam, so there’s nothing new or different in it, but it is only cheaper. The Realme 9i sports Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC which is a decent chipset for a budget smartphone.

Realme 9i Specifications in India

Realme 9i has launched in India with a 6.6-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution and support for 90Hz refresh rate, which is good for budget consumers. There is a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary lens is a 50MP sensor paired with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP B&W sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16MP AI sensor at the front.

The Realme 9i sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC based on a 6nm process coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Realme has claimed that the smartphone has up to 11GB of dynamic RAM. In simple words, the smartphone’s RAM can be boosted by up to 5GB by the user if there’s enough space and 5GB combined with the 6GB RAM that the high-end variant already comes with, it becomes 11GB of RAM.

There’s a 5000mAh battery inside the smartphone with support for up to 33W fast-charging. The Realme 9i will run on Realme U.I. 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. It has a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device for additional security. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the smartphone.

Realme 9i Price in India

The Realme 9i has launched in India in two variants. The base variant with 4GB+64GB costs Rs 13,999 and the superior variant with 6GB+128GB will cost Rs 15,999. It will be available in two different colours, including Prism Black and Prism Blur starting January 25, 12 PM.