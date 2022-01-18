Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Spotted at 3C Certification Site with Upsetting Charging Support

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is going to be the next smartphone joining the portfolio of the company’s A-series smartphones. There have been multiple times when the device was spotted in the past, and various rumours have been surrounding the handset as well. Now, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been spotted on the 3C certification website with model number SM-A5360. Earlier the device was also spotted at Geekbench and the BIS certification website, which revealed multiple specifications of the device.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has been spotted on the 3C certification website, which reveals that the device supports 15W charging support. Not much was revealed about the device through at 3C certification site. Earlier it was revealed via a report from 91mobiles that Samsung has begun the production of its Galaxy A53 5G smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is also expected to be powered by an Exynos 1200 SoC for the Indian version. Previous rumours have suggested that Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will have a similar design to its previous version Samsung Galaxy A52 which would mean that the former will come with a punch-hole display with a bezel-less design. It is also speculated that the device will come featuring an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera module of the device will feature a quadruple rear camera setup which could be headlined by a 48MP camera. The smartphone could also come with a 5000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In addition to this, the South Korean tech giant will also be bringing another handset to its A-series – Samsung Galaxy A33 5G. The device was also spotted alongside Galaxy A53 5G handset at the BIS certification site. It is speculated that Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will come with a display featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED with a hole-punch for the selfie camera.

Renders leaked in the past have suggested that the device might come featuring a quadruple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP selfie shooter. It is expected that the device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The connectivity option of a 3.5mm headphone jack has also been tipped for the handset.