Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Might be Delayed Until 2023 as Issues Surface

One of the most anticipated devices from Apple in 2022 is the upcoming mixed reality headset but a recent report suggests that the device might have hit delays that could push the launch until the end of 2022 or even 2023. There have been multiple reports about the tech giant working on an AR/VR headset that has reportedly been in development since 2015. The wearable is expected to feature iOS 16 that has not been unveiled yet, and is expected to release in the latter half of the year. It is expected that the device will be priced at about $2000, which amounts to roughly Rs 1,49,000.

The Problem with the Wearable

Renowned publication Bloomberg has reported that the Cupertino-based tech giant might be looking to push back the launch date for its mixed reality headset that was earlier expected to arrive at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) conference in June. According to the report, the development of the headset is facing challenges, including and related to overheating, cameras and software. This might result in the announcement of the product by Apple in late 2022, and the actual device might be available for purchase in 2023.

The report informs that the wearable has been in the works since 2015 and was earlier planned to be launched in 2021, with availability for purchase in 2022. The upcoming mixed reality headset has been codenamed N301, and it is rumoured that Apple will be replacing its iPhones with wearable in a decade’s time. The last major product that shifted the winds was Apple Watch which was revealed in 2015. Since then, there have been some other notable devices as well, such as Apple HomePod and AirTags tracker.

Talking about the AR/VR headset, it has been previously reported that the device is expected to be powered by two chipsets, one of which is expected to be as powerful as the M1 chipsets used in the company’s MacBook Pro. However, the heating issue mentioned above is apparently being caused because of the chips while the exact reason is unknown. The mixed reality headset is expected to be just a step towards the company’s rumoured N421 AR glasses which we might witness in the coming years.