Apple MR Headset Is Likely to Use 96W USB-C Power Adapter as 14-Inch MacBook Pro

While Apple is widely expected to unveil its first mixed reality headset, the latest rumour from Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo hints that the device could be as powerful as a 14-inch MacBook Pro. According to the release note from Kuo, Apple AR/VR headset will use the same 96W USB-C power adapter as that of the MacBook Pro.

Kuo also reinstated that the new Apple headset will feature two processors — one 5nm chip and one 4nm chip — each manufactured by TSMC, the Apple chipmaker. In the first week of January 2022, Kuo revealed that Apple’s mixed reality headset would comprise ‘3P pancake lenses’ with a folded design. The design would enable the light to reflect back and forth between the lenses and the display. The Apple headset may come in a curved visor made of soft mesh material and changeable headbands.

Ming-Chi Kuo further hinted that the Apple headset would pack advanced sensors capable of tracking advanced hand gesture detection and 3D sensors for face detection. Face detection technology integrated with the Apple Mixed Reality (MR) headset could be more advanced than the one Apple uses for Face ID on iPhones and iPads. It is likely to accurately identify voice control, eye-tracking, iris recognition, skin detection, spatial detection and facial expression detection.

Apple headset may appear at WWDC in June

For those who are yet to pick up information about Apple headset, the device is a widely anticipated creation in the tech world as it clubs the magic of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in one device, making it a ‘mixed reality headset.’

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple mixed reality headset will be meant for ‘bursts of gaming, communication and content consumption’ and not for everyday use.

Tech-giant’s latest innovation may not depend on the idea of a completely virtual world, which contrasts with Meta’s (former Facebook) concept of the metaverse.

Bloomberg had earlier hinted that Apple MR headset price could be in the range of $2000 and might target developers in the initial phase. Apple is expected to showcase the headset, or at least a render of it, at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.