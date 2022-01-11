Google Could Bring Tap to Transfer Feature With the Release of Android 13

There is still plenty of time before Android 13 becomes available, but recent rumours have surfaced online providing details of new audio and media-related features which might be in development in Google’s next version of the operating software for smartphones. It is speculated that Google is developing a new feature that will allow the users to move media playback between devices. This feature might be quite like Apple’s handsoff feature which allows users of the iPhone smartphones to transfer media or receive from Apple’s HomePod speakers. It is also rumoured that Google might be developing a new design for the operating system’s output picker for media for the upcoming Android 13.

The MTT Feature

A report from Android Police displays a mock-up of a new UI of a “Media Tap to Transfer” (MTT). The workflow reveals that Google developing a feature that will inform users on their Android devices of available audio devices nearby. The sending device is termed as “Media Cast Sender” whereas the receiving device is termed as “Media Cast Receiver.” The report further suggests that the feature might be brought to use Google’s Casting protocol used in its Chromecast devices and the smart speakers offered by the tech giant.

In addition to this, the demo shared by Android Police also shows an interface where a screen-chip is visible advising a user to move closer to the device in order to play audio. This hints towards the fact that the feature on Android 13 might use hardware on users’ devices such as Ultra-wideband (UWB) chip or Near Field Communication (NFC) as suggested in the report. As mentioned above, Apple sports an identical feature called the Handoff feature where it provides transfer of media playback to and from its HomePod Speakers. It is yet to be discovered that the new feature will be available only on Google devices or other smartphones as well.

All being said, it is still a few months before Android 13 releases and it’s hard to tell whether the new version will come with the MTT feature. Google might even decide to delay the release of the feature just as it did with the scrolling screenshot feature which wasn’t ready to be released with Android 11.