Google Plans to Launch New Chromecast Ultra Based on Android TV

Google Chromecast is one of the most lovable streaming devices. Google unveiled its Chromecast dongle in 2018 for media streaming which was a decent upgrade to the Chromecast 2. However, Chromecast Ultra, which was released back in 2016, was much loved by users at it offered 4K HDR support along with faster start-up and streaming. As per the new reports, Google is working on a new Chromecast ultra which will be based on Android TV. Also, is it expected that new Chromecast will have an updated design which will follow Google’s latest aesthetics.

Sabrina Will Support 4K HDR and Wi-Fi Connectivity

As per the report from 9to5 Google, the new Chromecast is codenamed as Sabrina. It is expected that Sabrina will be a dongle with an external remote and will be based on Android TV platform which further means that the device will support streaming platforms like Disney+, Netflix, YouTube and many more. Also, the new Chromecast Ultra will support 4K HDR streaming, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

The new Chromecast Ultra is also expected to have a built-in microphone along with support for Google Assistant. The device is also specially programmed to control the TV’s power and volume. Talking about the Design, Google might follow its default aesthetic and follow the design of Chromecast, which was launched by the Company back in 2018. However, no official comments have been made by Google. Notably, the upcoming Chromecast was spotted on FCC website.

Chromecast Ultra 2016: The Powerful Chromecast You Can Get

Chromecast Ultra is the best and most powerful Chromecast unveiled by Google. The Company first launched its Chromecast Ultra in 2016, which was priced at $69. Chromecast Ultra 2016 rocked faster and powerful hardware which would stream 4k and HDR content without continuous buffering or skipping. As of technical specs, Chromecast Ultra connects to 802.11ac 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi along with 2×1 MISO antenna for faster network speed and lower latency. The best thing about Chromecast Ultra, which is loved by users is that the box comes with an ethernet adapter and it works with Google Stadia. However, users need a stadia controller to play stadia games via Chromecast.