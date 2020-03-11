OnePlus to Unveil Full 5G Lineup This Year

Highlights OnePlus confirmed the '8' series will have 5G support

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are expected to arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

The OnePlus 8 Lite will likely arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset

Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus, which already launched 5G smartphones in 2019 now confirmed that it will unveil full 5G lineup for its upcoming launch. We have seen brands like Realme and iQOO launching their 5G smartphones in India, so the forthcoming OnePlus smartphones will also offer 5G support. OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 8 series later this month or in early April. The OnePlus 8 series will have three smartphones- OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite. While the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are expected to launch first, the OnePlus 8 Lite is rumoured for a June launch. Notably, OnePlus did not confirm the launch date and smartphone names. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and it is the key reason behind offering 5G support.

OnePlus 8 Series to Have 5G Support

OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will reach the Indian market very soon and the devices will offer 5G support. Telecom operators in the country may not launch 5G services this year as the spectrum auction is also several quarters away at this point. “This is a milestone both for OnePlus and our users. We’re proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to have full 5G line up for our next launch,” said OnePlus Founder and CEO, Pete Lau. “OnePlus has achieved many firsts with 5G, and this time’s no exception,” he further added.

OnePlus launched the 5G versions of OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro last year, but in brought 4G versions to India. But this year, the company will launch 5G versions of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro even in India.

“We believe that following the dawn of the 5G era, the smartphone experience will go through a dramatic development,” Lau said.

OnePlus 8 Series Launch to Happen in Less Six Weeks

The OnePlus 8 Pro was first leaked on the launch day of OnePlus 7T in September 2019. Since then, we have seen various leaks regarding the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite smartphones. Both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will arrive with 120Hz screens, Snapdragon 865 SoC, faster 50W Dash Charge support and triple rear cameras. The OnePlus 8 Lite will be a mid-range device with 90Hz Full HD+ screen, MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 30W fast charging support.

A recent report said that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro would launch sometime by March-end or mid-April, whereas the mid-range OnePlus 8 Lite will likely arrive by June-end. But nothing is confirmed for now, so take this news with a pinch of salt.