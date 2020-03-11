BSNL Prepaid STV 247 Arrives With 3GB Daily Data and 30 Days Validity

Highlights BSNL STV 247 comes with 3GB daily data for 30 days

The new plan has been launched in Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles

The STV 247 offers similar benefits as Rs 186/ STV 187

Government-owned BSNL has come up with a new prepaid STV of Rs 247 that offers benefits for a period of 30 days from the date of recharge. The new STV 247 is an unlimited combo plan and it ships with a whopping 3GB data per day along with unlimited voice calling. Basically, the newly launched plan offers similar benefits as the Rs 186/Rs 187 plans but with an additional two days validity. The Rs 186 comes with the same 3GB data per day, 250 minutes of voice calls per day and 100 SMSes every day for 28 days. Alongside introducing the STV 247, BSNL also revised Rs 998 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans. The Rs 998 prepaid recharge now comes with 270 days validity whereas the Rs 1,999 plan offers Eros Now content for two months.

BSNL STV 247 Launched: Benefits and Validity

As mentioned above, the Rs 247 plan offers similar benefits as Rs 186/Rs 187 plans from BSNL, however, it has two days more validity and the voice calls will also be applicable in MTNL roaming areas of Mumbai and Delhi. For the unaware, BSNL last year started providing unlimited calling benefit even to MTNL subscribers and the STV 247 is also a part of it now. Coming to the benefits, BSNL offers unlimited free voice calls in home and national roaming including MTNL roaming areas of Delhi and Mumbai. However, there’s a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day which is underwhelming when compared to private telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea as they are offering unlimited calling without any FUP limit.

As for the data benefit, the STV 247 ships with 3GB data per day post which speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. Lastly, the plan also comes with 100 SMSes per day. All these benefits will be valid for 30 days.

At a time when Reliance Jio is reducing the validity of long-term plans to 336 days (28*12), BSNL is providing 30 days validity with STV 247 to counter Reliance Jio.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Yearly Plan Now Offers Eros Now Content

Besides introducing the STV 247 plan, the Rs 1,999 yearly plan now ships with free Eros Now content for two months. The Rs 1,999 annual recharge offers 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling capped at 250 minutes per day and 100 SMSes per day for 365 days.

Also, the telco revised the Rs 998 plan which now provides an additional 30 days validity which takes the overall validity to 270 days from the earlier 240 days. The extra 30 days validity will be valid until June 6, 2020. Benefits of the Rs 998 recharge include 2GB data per day, PRBT for two months and Lokdhun content for 240 days.