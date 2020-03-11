iOS 14 Features Leaked: Default Third-Party App Selection, New Fitness App and More

Highlights Key feature of iOS 14 could be the default app selection similar to Android

iOS 14 could be rolled out to devices released way back in 2015

Apple will likely announce iOS 14 at WWDC 2020

Last year, Apple announced iOS 13 at its WWDC 2019 conference which is the latest iOS running on all the latest iPhones. Similarly, Apple will be launching iOS 14 this year in June at the same WWDC 2020 conference. Well, there is no such news if Apple will cancel or delay the event for the Coronavirus outbreak or not. Apple didn’t even release anything officially which can confirm any rumour or prediction. However, there are a few leaks and rumours available about iOS 14. How about we discuss the leaks and rumours along with our predictions.

iOS 14 Leaked Features Detailed

iOS 14 will probably be introduced with the first 5G iPhone ever. It’s pretty natural to see 5G iPhone this year because many Android brands have already launched 5G smartphones all over the world. Don’t get us wrong. iOS 14 can’t bring 5G in older iPhones as 5G requires special modem and chipset to implement it into the phone. Default Third-Party apps support could be one of the biggest changes on iOS 14. Apple will probably allow iPhone users to set a third-party browser, mail and music app as the default app instead of Apple’s default apps. It would be beneficial if you aren’t familiar with the Apple apps. If you prefer Google Chrome, Gmail or your favourite music app rather than Safari, Mail app and Apple Music, you will be able to set those apps as default easily.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple is also working on a fitness app which will track all type of workouts. After that, it will display the progress on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Apple is also working on new features for iMessage, which we will probably be using after the iOS 14 update. You may tag someone particularly like @yourname in a group chat. Do you know what’s more interesting? You will be able to delete a message from both ends on iMessage just like you do it now on WhatsApp.

Apple will also let the developers provide custom voice synthesiser on iOS 14 with a new “Voice Provider” framework. After all, Apple is going to focus on bug fixes and glitches which is available on iOS 13. There will also be security fixes with the new iOS 14.

iOS 14 Compatible Devices

Well, according to a rumour, all the iPhones that support iOS 13 will support iOS 14 as well. However, we aren’t 100% sure about it. Maybe Apple will remove iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and 6s plus from their list. No one knows. Here is the list below:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iOS 14 Release Date

We are assuming that WWDC 2020 conference will be held in June. Apple will start launching iOS 14 developer beta from that month. In September 2020, we will probably get the iOS 14 stable version.