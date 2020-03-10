Vivo V19 India Variant Likely to Arrive With Dual Punch-Hole Design

Highlights A Vivo V19 promotional poster hints dual selfie camera in contrast to previous single punch hole cut design

The leaked poster confirms quad cameras on the rear which are expected to be a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP

Vivo V19 might be launched with dual selfie cameras in India

Chinese phone maker Vivo launched its Vivo V19 smartphone in Indonesia today. The Indian launch of the device will happen as early as the start of IPL 2020 season. The Vivo V19 in Indonesia comes with a single punch-hole cutout on the front, however, the Vivo V19 is now seen with a dual punch-hole screen. The official Twitter handle of Vivo Malaysia posted a promotional image of the upcoming Vivo V19 and it reveals the presence of a dual punch-hole cutout. Furthermore, another promotional image leaked by 91mobiles presents a quad-camera setup on the rear side of the smartphone.

Vivo V19 in India Might Arrive With Dual Punch-Hole Screen

The latest promo features a single text that reads “V19” with two cameras visible in the digit nine. This apparently is a hint that the smartphone will pack two selfie cameras. This is a little bit confusing since the Vivo V19 launched in Indonesia has a single selfie snapper. Since official Malaysia handle of Vivo posted the image, we can see the handset arriving with a dual punch-hole screen to the country. It is also expected that the Vivo V19 Pro will have dual punch-hole display design when it arrives sometime later this month.

Unfortunately, Vivo hasn’t revealed anything of a V19 Pro model so far. There is a chance that the Pro model will only be exclusive to certain markets like India. The IPL 2020 season is almost upon us as it starts by March 29 and since Vivo is expected to take wraps off the device before its commencement, it is highly likely that we may see the device soon.

In addition to the V19 Pro promotional poster, 91mobiles also leaked a separate image that hints an L shaped quad-camera setup on the back. The image shows three larger lenses aligned vertically in a pill-shaped module, while a single smaller lens sits adjacent to this alignment. Previous rumours have indicated the V19 will bring in a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor combined with an 8MP sensor and two 2MP sensors.

Vivo V19: Specifications and Features

The Vivo V19 launched in Indonesia has some decent specs on board. The phone sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner and single punch-hole cutout. Underneath, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Other specs include a quad camera on the rear which will see a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The device will be powered by a 4500mAh battery along with support for Vivo’s dual engine fast charging technology. The V19 series will run Android 10 based FunTouch OS 10 out of the box. The Vivo V19 brings in gradient finish design and come in two colour options, including Blue and Pink.