Detel LED TV Users Can Buy Airtel Digital TV HD Connection at Rs 1,999 Including Channel Pack

Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel and third largest pay DTH operator in India has recently collaborated with smart TV brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung and LG to provide Xstream Box at a reduced price. In another collaboration, Airtel Digital TV has teamed up with Detel India to provide 12-month subscription for DTL users on buying Airtel Digital TV HD connection. Under the offer, Detel TV users can get Airtel DTH HD connection price at just Rs 1,999 which will offer them 360 days subscription of Detel Unlimited Dhamaka Pack. Not only this, customers will get free accessories which will include a remote, adapter, 10m wire and activation cost.

How to Avail the Offer?

Customers can avail the offer in two ways. Firstly, in order to enjoy the discounted offer, Detel LED TV users have to request a connection by calling the Airtel DTH number 84482-84767. Once the Airtel DTH officials have verified the serial number mentioned in the Detel TV, customers will be eligible for the discount.

Secondly, customers can avail the offer by sending an SMS to 84482-84767. Detel TV owners will have to send their mobile number, TV Serial Number of the purchased TV along with customer pin code in the SMS. Customers must note that the Detel Unlimited Dhamaka Pack included in the offer will be free for 360 days. Once the free pack expires, customers will have to pay Rs 799 for six months and Rs 1,349 for 12 months package.

Airtel Digital TV Has 16.3 Million Subscribers in India

Currently, India has four major DTH operators India which are Tata Sky, Dish TV, Sun Direct and Airtel Digital TV. With an active subscriber base of 16.3 million subscribers in India, Airtel Digital TV stands at third position whereas Tata Sky is leading the chart. Airtel Digital TV collaborated with various Smart TV brands to offer Xstream box at a reduced price. However, the operator just added one lakh, new users, because of the new regulations rolled out by Trai in the new tariff order.