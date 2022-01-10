Apple Expected to Launch New iPhone in March 2022

Apple is expected to launch a new iPhone in March 2022. The Cupertino tech giant is reportedly working on a new iPhone, namely iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 and will launch it in the first quarter of 2022. Leaks about the specifications and design of the iPhone SE 2022 are already out and suggest that the device would again look very much like the iPhone SE 2020 or the iPhone SE 2.

But this time around, the highlight of the new iPhone SE would be the support for 5G services. Here’s everything you should know about the upcoming iPhone SE from Apple.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 Specifications and Details (Rumoured)

While Apple hasn’t shared or hinted any detail around the specifications or the launch of the iPhone SE 2022, a lot of leaks from credible sources are already making rounds online. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple might announce a special virtual event in March or April 2022.

This event could be for the unveiling of the iPhone SE 2022. There are people who are waiting to see the new MacBook Air with a fresh design and colours as well. But they might have to wait further as it is highly unlikely that Apple will announce a new laptop in its first event of 2022.

As for the iPhone SE 2022, users might get a smartphone with a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with a physical home button as in the older generation iPhone SE models. This will likely be the last iPhone ever to come with a physical button. The future generation iPhone SE model (the one that will launch after the iPhone SE 2022) is expected to feature the design of one of the iPhone X series devices.

The iPhone SE 2022 is expected to pack the A15 Bionic SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. According to an estimate from J.P. Morgan, the new affordable iPhone is expected to lure in approximately 1.4 billion low-to-mid-range Android device users.