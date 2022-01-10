RailWire Offering Three Major Broadband Plans Across India

RailWire, the retail broadband business of RailTel, is present in multiple states and cities of India. RailWire is currently offering three major broadband plans to users living across India. These plans are listed on the company’s website. Note that there are more broadband plans that are available locally in different areas, but these plans are not listed on the website and will be provided to the user once they reach out to a respective area’s RailWire office.

With the three RailWire broadband plans currently on offer across India, users get – 20 Mbps, 50 Mbps, and 100 Mbps speeds.

RailWire Broadband Plans Details

The 20 Mbps plan is available for a monthly tariff of Rs 599, while the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans are available for monthly tariffs of Rs 799 and Rs 999. The highlight of all these plans is that they offer truly unlimited data to the users. On the website of the company, it is mentioned that there is no limit on data usage; however, the connections are subject to technical feasibility in a customer’s area.

In comparison with other major internet service providers (ISPs), the RailWire broadband plans are quite expensive. With Airtel, Jio, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and other major ISPs, you can get a 30 Mbps or 40 Mbps speed plan for Rs 500 per month or lesser. Thus RailWire’s retail broadband plans might not make a lot of sense to many users.

However, it is still not a bad option if it is the only major ISP in your area as you get truly unlimited data. So the 100 Mbps plan from the company can be utilised for the long run by a big family with multiple devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network. It would have been better if users also got over-the-top (OTT) benefits with these broadband plans as they are a tad bit expensive than other plans from other ISPs offering the same speed and benefits.