Indian Villages Across Borders Likely to Get Satellite-Based Communication Services Soon

Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), a state-owned rural broadband infrastructure organisation, plans to connect 6,929 panchayats with satellite-based communications services in the borders, Naxal-affected areas, and island territories. The telecom ministry’s special purpose vehicle has already launched satellite services in 4,682-gram panchayats, including Galwan Valley, Doklam, Leh, Tawang, and other areas.

Among the 4,682 gram panchayats connected with satellite services, 1,389 locations are controlled by India’s defence sector. The remaining areas will also be connected with the satellite services by June 2022.

As per a PTI report, a government official said, BBNL’s project to deliver satellite-based communications services in village panchayats that are sensitive in nature, like that of Galwan Valley and Doklam, started in 2020. The government’s telecom service provider BSNL and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) were given contracts to deploy satellite connectivity in 6,929 gram panchayats in 2020.

The work was divided between TCIL and BSNL, with TCIL having to connect 5,521 gram panchayats and BSNL to deploy services across 1,408 gram panchayats. TCIL has already completed implementation in around 3,500 gram panchayats. It selected Hughes Communications to connect about 5,000 areas. BSNL deployed services in 1,138 gram panchayats among the 1,408 gram panchayats allocated to it.

Communication service will be given free for defence personnel. The normal delay in communication with offices and their families will significantly reduce with the facility. Each location will get services at an average speed of 10 Mbps to 30 Mbps speed, which will help them fulfil many basic communication requirements. The project was long-pending and was a strategic need for the country to connect villages in borders, which will now be fulfilled.

Communication services will soon be open to public

The officials will also decide on the commercial roll-out of the project. The decision about tariffs of the packages for the customers is likely to be taken forward after closing the test projects in more states. The tariffs are likely to be very reasonable to extend the reach of the internet among people. The revenue shortfall for the implementing agencies, if occur, whether government or private, is expected to be met from the USOF.