South Korean tech giant Samsung might launch its Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in February 2022. The two smartphones will be the latest addition to the manufacturers A series of devices. It is expected that the launch of the handsets could be announced after the launch of the company’s flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series scheduled to launch in February. It is also rumoured that Samsung might be working on a 4G variant for Galaxy A13. Moreover, Galaxy A33 5G might come with a similar price tag as its predecessor.

According to a report from 91mobiles, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the information that both Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G might be launched in India by February 2022. He has also stated that the price of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will not be much higher than its predecessor in India – Samsung Galaxy A32. To recall, Samsung Galaxy A32 was launched back in March at a price tag of Rs 21,999 for its solo 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There’s no information available regarding the price of the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone.

Expected Specifications for Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

It is speculated that Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will come with a display featuring a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED with a hole-punch for the selfie camera. Renders leaked in the past have suggested that the device might come featuring a quadruple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP selfie shooter. It is expected that the device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The connectivity option of a 3.5mm headphone jack has also been tipped for the handset.

Rumoured Specification for Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

The smartphone has already been launched in the US earlier this month and came with a display featuring a 6.5-inch Infinity-V (720×1,600 pixels) HD+ display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. The device was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The handset will also be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will support 15W charging.

For the camera part, Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset will also feature a 5MP selfie shooter located in a waterdrop notch on the display.