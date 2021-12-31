iQOO 9 Series Confirmed to be the First to Feature 50MP Samsung GN5 Camera

Earlier, a leaked poster had surfaced for the upcoming iQOO 9 series of smartphones, according to which the series was going to be launched in China on January 5, 2022. Now, Vivo’s subsidiary brand iQOO has made an official confirmation via Weibo that the devices will be arriving on January 9. Details about the camera specifications of the handsets have also been revealed. The upcoming iQOO 9 series will consist of iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro models. The company took over Weibo previously as well to share an image for the upcoming iQOO 9, providing details on one of the colour options of the device.

Details on Upcoming iQOO 9 Series

In the post shared by iQOO, the company has informed that the iQOO 9 series will come featuring a primary camera with Samsung’s 50MP ICOCELL GN5 Sensor, whereas the secondary camera will have a 150-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. According to the company, iQOO 9 will be the first smartphone series ever to feature Samsung’s 50MP GN5 sensor. The poster shared by the company also reveals that a 7P lens and gimbal stabilization will be featured in the series. However, the 150-degree ultra-wide-angle lens will only be available with the pro model.

iQOO has also shared in a separate post that iQOO 9 Pro will come with a 120W GaN charger which will be lighter and smaller than the previous generation adapters. It has also been informed by the company that the iQOO 9 series will feature a 4700mAh battery backup. Previous leaks have also suggested that iQOO 9 is expected to come featuring a 6.78-inch AMOLED E5 display made by Samsung and will have a Full-HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to this IQOO 9 may come with a second-generation independent display chip, two stereo speakers, and a dual X-axis linear motor. The device is most probably going to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. IQOO 9 is also expected to feature 8GB RAM.

iQOO is yet to release proper specification details for the iQOO 9 series, and we can expect more details to be revealed by the company as the launch of the devices are just around the corner.