BT Looks Towards Expansion in India and Ensuring Digital Transformation

British Multinational Telecommunications Company BT Group has stated that it is looking forward to expanding its services in India in order to use the country’s digital skills to create more products and solutions for digital transformation. BT Group is a provider of global communication services. The chief innovation officer at BT, Harmeen Mehta, had stated in an interview to ET Telecom that India has a big presence for BT and the company is probably one of the largest outside of the UK as well. She added that the company runs a big finance operation out of India, and the digital has a significant presence in Bangalore as well.

BT’s Plan of Expansion

In the interview with ET Telecom, Harmeen Mehta further added that the company is looking to expand massively over the next year and convert India to be a prominent BT centre just like the UK. She said that India has a large population that offers varied digital skills, which is suitable for BT to expand its operations. She said that the industry is a focus of the country, and BT Group is keen to take full advantage by expanding and bringing in product thinking, design thinking, along engineering skills to leverage them out of India.

Mehta has also worked as the chief information officer for Bharti Airtel in the past and said that the main focus of the expansion would be to figure out ways to find new revenue streams for BT. Harmeen Mehta is also on the front lines of the company’s newly created technology unit – BT Digital which ensures accountability for IT along with BT-wide digital transformation and data and product strategy.

She also talked about the ambitious strategy from BT called Ambitious 2030, which lays down the path for the company’s future. She said the company’s plan will be a huge transformation and will almost be like having a new organisation over a decade with a huge investment going in. BT is already rolling out fibre to every corner of the UK under its new strategy to digitise the UK as an economy. She added that a part of the focus would be on bringing the businesses back to growth and changing parts of portfolios, and discovering new marketplaces to leverage the strengths of BT to bring a lot of different products to the market.