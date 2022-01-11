Realme 9i Launches With Snapdragon 680 Chipset – Specifications and Pricing

After multiple leaks and rumours surrounding the device, Realme 9i has finally been launched in Vietnam and has also become the first Realme device from the 9 series to go official. Realme 9i is the latest mid ranging device from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, which comes in two distinct colour options. The handset comes with a recognisable design with a punch-hole cut out for a selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup on the back. The cameras on the back are arranged in a rectangular camera module. The device features a processor from Qualcomm and is Android 11 powered. Mentioned below are the specifications and prices for the latest Realme smartphone.

Specifications of Realme 9i

As far as the specs of the device are considered, Realme 9i comes with a display featuring a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 480nits. The device runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 and has dual nano SIM slots. It features a Snapdragon 680 chipset based on the 6nm processor which is combined with the usual 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, which is virtually expandable up to 11GB. Additionally, the handset also features onboard storage of 128GB that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Realme 9i features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) along with a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera with an f/2.4 lens for portrait images. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie snapper.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charge technology. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging, and the device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Price and Availability

The newly launched Realme 9i has been priced at VND 6,290,000 in Vietnam, which is roughly around Rs 20,500. The device is available in a solo 6GB + 128GB storage variant and comes in two distinct colour options – Prism Black and Prism Blue. A Realme 9i moniker was spotted recently on a Realme India store, hinting towards an India launch of the device. However, the company hasn’t officially confirmed the launch of the smartphone in any other region including India.