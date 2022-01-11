Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 and Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 Launched in India

Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 and Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 has just been launched in India. The newly launched Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds from Nokia come with a battery life of up to 36 hours including the backup charging case. The wired buds from Nokia on the other hand feature a tangle-free cable with an audio jack and a cable clip. The newly launched earbuds on January 11 have now joined the portfolio of HMD Global’s audio accessories which also includes Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and Nokia True Wireless Earbuds.

Specifications for Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205

The newly launched wireless earbuds from Nokia feature 6mm drivers and the company has claimed that the device will offer studio-tuned audio quality. In addition to this, both the earbuds can also be used individually as the device has the feature to shift automatically to mono audio when only one earbud is in use. The wearable feature Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The newly launched TWS earbuds also support Google Voice Assistant and Siri for voice commands. Both the earbuds are backed by a 40mAh battery each allowing for six hours of playback with a single charge. The case on the other hand has a 400mAh battery offering additional 30 hours. However, the new Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 do not support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Specifications for Nokia Wired Buds WB 101

The new wired earbuds launched by Nokia feature an angular design and feature 10mm drivers. The earbuds feature a tangle-free cable and an audio jack angled at 135 degrees for durability. The device also sports an in-line microphone for voice calls along with control options for music playback. HMD Global has informed that the newly launched Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 support Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri for voice commands. The wired earbuds provide Passive Noise Isolation and also feature a clip to secure the earphones when on the move.

Price and Availability

Talking about the pricing of the devices in India, Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 have been launched at a price tag of Rs 2,799 and feature a solo colour option – Charcoal Black. The TWS earbuds will be available for purchase via online and offline retail stores as well as on the official website of Nokia.

On the other hand, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 have been priced at Rs 299 and come in four colour options – Black, White, Red and Blue. Just like the wireless earbuds, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 will also be available for purchase via Nokia’s website, e-commerce platforms and offline retail stores.