Vivo Y33T Launched in India With Snapdragon 680 Chipset at Rs 18,990

The smartphone giant Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India – the Vivo Y33T on Monday, January 10. The new smartphone from Vivo comes with a few tweaks and upgrades over Vivo Y21T which was launched in India last week. The new upgrades on the handset include a selfie camera with higher resolution and more RAM onboard. The new Vivo Y33T comes in two colour options and retains the waterdrop-style display notch from Vivo Y21T. The device also features a triple rear camera just as the handset launched by the company last week.

Specifications for Vivo Y33T

Talking about the specs of the newly launched Vivo Y33T, the device comes with a display featuring a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) in-cell display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device features a dual nano-SIM slot and operates on Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12 on top. Under the hood, the smartphone features an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset paired up with 8GB of RAM. Vivo Y21T in comparison was launched with 4GB of RAM. Moreover, the RAM on Vivo Y33T is virtually expandable up to 4GB via the in-built storage.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Vivo Y33T features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 lens along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens. This is unlike the Vivo Y21T smartphone which sported an 8MP selfie snapper with an f/1.8 lens.

The newly launched device features an internal storage of 128GB that is also expandable via an SD card up to 1TB. Sensory systems onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the new Vivo Y33T include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charge technology.

Price and Availability

The new Vivo Y33T in India is available in only one storage variant featuring 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage which has been priced at Rs 18,990. The two-colour options on the handset include Midday Dream and Mirror Black. Interested buyers can purchase the device from January 10 itself via e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, Paytm, Tata, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store as well as offline stores.