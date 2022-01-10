WhatsApp Business is Releasing Advanced Search Options on Beta

The social media messaging and online business platform WhatsApp always keeps bringing in new updates and features to enhance the experience of its users. Now, the recent reports have revealed that WhatsApp Business is working on an update that will allow users to filter their searches and easily find messages that are sent by people in their contacts list and others. This update is currently under testing and the advanced search filters would also help businesses look at all unread messages on the app at once.

The New Update from WhatsApp

The report comes in from WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, which has stated that WhatsApp is releasing a new beta version for both Android and iOS devices that will bring in three different advanced search filters and the search options will be Contacts, Non-contacts, and Unread. The updated search filters will allow the users of WhatsApp Business to have a faster glance at the messages received by them from their contacts, unknown numbers, or unread messages all at once. In addition to this, the advanced search option will also allow users to try searching for things in particular such as searching for the chats where their contacts have sent a photo or video.

To explain the update a bit better, WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of the upcoming update. The screenshot features a WhatsApp Business interface on an Android device. However, the sources suggest that the new feature is also being released on WhatsApp Business beta for iOS devices. Moreover, much like the advanced search options for WhatsApp Business, rumours are that WhatsApp is also testing for enhanced search options that will allow users to filter the nearby business searches and the said filters include a restaurant, grocery stores, apparel, and clothing.

Apart from business-focused updates, there have also been talks about WhatsApp working on a feature that will enable the group administrators to link their groups to a community on iOS. Not much is known as of now about this update, but it is rumoured that the particular group may also have read-only access for everyone except group admins. WhatsApp also released notification related updates for iOS devices just last week.