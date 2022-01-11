Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi Calling Service Now Extended to Haryana

Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi calling service is now supported in Haryana. It will be available for both prepaid and postpaid customers living in the state. Haryana has become the twelfth state or region to receive support for Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi calling service. The telco has been working on expanding the support for Wi-Fi calling services in all regions of India, and it is a great way to counter the problem of network coverage indoors.

What Are the Regions Where Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi Service Is Available?

Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi service is available in the following regions – Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP East, Rest of Bengal, UPW, Punjab, Maharashtra & Goa, Mumbai and Haryana.

The company is working on expanding the support for service to other areas of the country as soon as possible. Even Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio offer VoWi-Fi calling services to consumers in different parts of the country.

Note that for using VoWi-Fi calling, users need an active voice calling plan along with a strong Wi-Fi network and a smartphone that supports the service. There are no additional charges for using Wi-Fi calling. You can use Vodafone Idea’s VoWi-Fi calling service for making international calls as well.

With VoWi-Fi calling, even if the network signal strength is weak inside your home, using the Wi-Fi’s signals, you can get a crystal clear voice calling experience. As mentioned above, only select smartphones support Vodafone Idea’s VoWi-Fi calling service. To check whether or not your smartphone supports it, refer to the telco’s website or customer care. While Wi-Fi calling does not require the use of mobile signals, you can’t put your phone on Flight mode and make calls using Wi-Fi. Your smartphone should be connected to the mobile network of the telco. Wi-Fi calling support comes with almost every new decent smartphone in the market.