Vivo Y75 5G Launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC – Price and Specs

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its new Vivo Y75 5G smartphone in India making it the latest addition to the Y-series portfolio of the brand. The renders and specification details of the device surfaced last week over the internet which has now been made official by the company. Vivo made the announcement of the launch of its new device via the company’s social media handle. The all-new Vivo Y75 5G is a mid-range smartphone that features a MediaTek processor among other specs. Mentioned below is the in-depth detail regarding the specifications and price of the device.

Specifications for Vivo Y75 5G

Although the specs of the device were leaked earlier, it has been made official only now. Vivo Y75 5G comes with a display featuring a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution and has a water-drop notch at the top for the front camera. The device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that is coupled with Mali G57 GPU responsible for video and graphics on the device. Vivo Y75 5G comes with 8GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded up to 4GB by making use of onboard storage. The internal storage itself on the device is 128GB expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB.

Talking about the camera specifications of the handset, Vivo Y75 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor along with two 2MP cameras for depth and macro. The front of the device features a 16MP camera. With the back camera of the device, users can get access to Night mode, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro and Documents.

The all-new smartphone operates on Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 12. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging technology pluggable via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and FM radio support.

Price Details for Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo Y75 5G has been launched in India with a single storage variant of 8GB + 128GB and has been priced at Rs 21,990. The handset comes in two distinct colour options – Glowing Galaxy and Starlight Black. Interested buyers can get the handset from Vivo India’s official website as well as partner retail stores.