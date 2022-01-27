Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Receiving One UI 4.0 (Android 12) Update in India

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 for the Galaxy A52s 5G in India as well as Europe. Along with One Ui 4.0, the update with the firmware version A528BXXU1BUL7 also brings the latest January 2022 security patch for the smartphone. So what’s new with One UI 4.0 that Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G users will see? Check it out below.

Samsung One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G users will see a lot of new features with the Android 12 on their smartphones. There’s enhanced Dark Mode, new camera and microphone features, all-new widgets, improve Bixby, Samsung Keyboard, and more.

If you haven’t seen the notification of the update, go over to the Settings, then search for Software Update. It should most likely be there for the users to download and install. If it isn’t there, you can wait for a few days as sometimes the company rolls out new software updates in a phased manner.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

There’s a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS support, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. Further, there’s a 32MP sensor at the front for selfies and videos.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging. It also has an IP67 certification which makes the device water-resistant. Since it is a 5G smartphone, it is future-proof as well whenever India gets live commercial 5G networks. Now the device is receiving the Android 12 update as well which will make it an even better proposition from the company.