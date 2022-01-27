Best Time to Grab Five Months Free Trial to Apple Music

Apple Music is one of the most popular music streaming services in the world. The service offers subscription-based music streaming along with the radio. Apple provides its Music free for three months, followed by paid plans starting at Rs 99 per month. Now, Apple has launched a new promotional offer in collaboration with Shazam, the application that can recognise music and TV shows using short music samples played. The promotional offer will make the users eligible to get up to five months free of Apple Music.

To redeem the offer, visit Shazam.com/apple music and scan the QR code on the screen. On successful scanning, users will be redirected to a Shazam web page, where they need to verify the identity using Face ID or Touch ID. On successful verification, Apple will check if the user has already availed of the three months free trial of Apple Music. If the user has already availed, they will be eligible for two more months of a free trial. New users will be eligible for five months of access. Apple Music’s five-month promotional offer is available for Android and iOS users.

Apple Music is known for its impressive library of over 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists. The new promotional offer is expected to help Apple lead in its competition with Spotify, YouTube Music and others.

Get Apple Music Free for Six Months

Meanwhile, users with a few selected audio devices in their possession can get a six-month free Apple Music. The eligible device list includes Airpods Pro, 2nd and 3rd generation AirPods, AirPods Max, Beats (Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, and Beats Fit Pro) and HomePod (HomePod and HomePod Mini).

To redeem the offer, users need to ensure that iPhone and/or iPad are running the latest version of iOS and iPadOS on their Apple devices. The users then need to pair the eligible audio device to the iPhone or iPad. Open the Apple Music app and sign in with Apple ID. The offer will appear under Listen Now tab, from where the user needs to select six months free.