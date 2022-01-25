Xiaomi Witnesses a Major Drop in Indian Market Share Due to Supply Constraints

The renowned Global smartphone brand Xiaomi has been able to maintain its top position in India in terms of smartphone shipments for the past 17 consecutive quarters. But apparently, the Chinese smartphone maker is losing its market share in India at a rapid pace. According to the statistics, since the first quarter of 2020, the company has lost 8% of its market share due to rising competition and supply chain restrictions. The data from Counterpoint Research shows that Xiaomi was able to enlist a strong 29% market share in the highly competitive Indian market.

The Statistics Reveal Xiaomi’s Downward Graph

However, since the first quarter of 2020, the company has witnessed a downward graph and has constantly been dropping its market share. So much that according to the latest data coming from the market research firm Canalys, Xiaomi was able to register 21% off market share in the fourth quarter of 2021, which also happens to be the festive quarter in India. This shows that the company has had a massive decline of 8% in the market share from Q1 2020.

Even though the company has witnessed headline and its market share, it is still managed to uphold its first position in the fourth quarter of 2021 as it shipped around 9.3 million units in India, according to the report from Canalys. Xiaomi has been facing a component shortage issue in the entry-level smartphone segment, while on the other hand, its rival brands have been shifting to a new chipset offered by Unisoc. Talking about the premium smartphone segment where Xiaomi might be able to make an impact in the Indian markets, Apple has already massively increased its market share in 2021 as the latter has begun the process of domestic manufacturing and also has a robust consumer demand.

The Other brands who opted for the chipset from Unisoc were able to meet the demand in the budget smartphone segment while Xiaomi faced supply issues in the crucial festive season and fell short of meeting the consumer demands. Statistically, out of every six smartphones launched in the affordable segment of up to Rs 6000, two of them featured chipset from Unisoc. While on the other hand, Apple was able to ship 2.2 million units during the festive quarter of 2021 alone, thus reducing the margin for any other brand in the premium smartphone category.