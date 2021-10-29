Xiaomi Has Discontinued Its Ultra Premium Smartphone in India

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, has discontinued the Mi 11 Ultra in India. It is worth noting that the smartphone had made its way to the Indian market only in April this year. Further, its first sale started on July 7 where the device was available in an extremely limited quantity. After the device went out of stock recently, Xiaomi has decided not to restock the device for Indian fans. So if you have been planning to buy the Mi 11 Ultra for a long now in India, good luck to you.

According to an India Today Tech report, Xiaomi will be discontinuing the Mi 11 Ultra in India so that it can focus on the flagship smartphone for 2022.

Xiaomi Might Keep Its Focus on Mid-Range in India

Indians are quite sceptical about investing a lot of money into Chinese flagships. While OnePlus has still beaten the odds, for a company like Xiaomi, which is doing really well in the entry-level and mid-range segment, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to try and compete with Apple and Samsung in the premium segment.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11T Pro in India. The Mi 11T Pro isn’t exactly the same kind of ultra-premium flagship that Mi 11 Ultra is! This is why it will be interesting to look at the company’s strategy and outlook for the Indian market. There’s no confirmation on whether Xiaomi will return to India with an ultra-premium flagship device.

Discontinuing the Mi 11 Ultra is a clear sign that the device didn’t sell the way the company might have anticipated in the Indian market. It’s fair as well because, at the same price as the Mi 11 Ultra, users had other flagship options from Apple and Samsung. It would be great if Xiaomi came back with an out and about premium flagship device in India.