Apple’s Premium iPhone Is Available at Rs 24,000 Lesser Price

Apple is one smartphone brand that almost everyone is aware of. This is because of multiple reasons. A few of them are that the device is a status symbol and it is very powerful and efficient. While the iPhone 13 series is out in the market, the company is expecting most of its sales to come from the iPhone 12 series devices. This is because there is a supply constraint with the iPhone 13 series smartphones. But this is not even the point. The reason why the iPhone 12 series is going to do better than the iPhone 13 series in the next few months is that it is available at a discounted rate and also that the iPhone 13 series is identical to the iPhone 12 series in terms of design.

There’s a premium iPhone 12 series device that is available at a discount of Rs 24,000 and could prove to be a great buy for the users.

iPhone 12 Pro Available at Rs 24,000 Discount

The iPhone 12 Pro was launched in India for Rs 1,19,900. But presently, in Amazon, the same device is available for Rs 95,900. This is a discount of Rs 24,000. There is no guarantee for how long-this price cut will stay in place. So if you have thought about getting the iPhone 12 Pro ever, now’s a perfect time.

The iPhone 13 Pro is available at Rs 1,19,900. While it is the latest generation ‘Pro’ iPhone, a thing worth considering here is that it is also Rs 24,000 more expensive. Further, if you are a new iPhone user, you will also have to purchase the charging brick separately. This makes the iPhone 12 Pro a steal of a deal right away.

The iPhone 12 mini starts at Rs 42,099 for the 64GB variant in India in Flipkart. These are great deals for iPhone fans. It is great to see iPhones getting huge discounts in India.