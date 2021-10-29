JioPhone Next Confirmed to be Available for Rs 6499 in India

JioPhone Next, the affordable 4G smartphone developed in partnership by Reliance Jio and Google, will be available in India at a price of Rs 6499 starting this Diwali. The smartphone will be available at convenient, easy monthly instalments (EMIs) of up to 24 months. There are four plans that the company is bundling with the EMI payments for the users. Here is everything you need to know about the JioPhone Next and its price.

JioPhone Next Price in India

JioPhone Next has been launched for Rs 6499 in India. Users can purchase the smartphone in both EMIs or through complete cash payment upfront. It will be available through all the retail partners of the company, which includes JioMart.

Users can opt for paying Rs 1,999 upfront and then pay the rest of the amount in EMIs. The EMIs will be in four different options.

1) Always-on Plan - This plan will allow customers to either pay Rs 300 per month for 24 months or Rs 350 per month for 18 months. Further, users will get 5GB of data + 100 minutes of voice calling per month with this plan.

2) Large Plan - This plan from the company will be available for customers for Rs 450 per month for 24 months or Rs 500 per month for 18 months. Users will get 1.5GB of daily data and unlimited voice calling as well.

3) XL Plan - With the XL plan, users will either have to pay Rs 500 per month for 24 months or Rs 550 per month for 18 months, and they will get 2GB of daily data with unlimited voice calling.

4) XXL Plan - Lastly, with the XXL plan, users will get 2.5GB of daily data and unlimited voice calling. Here, customers will have to pay Rs 550 per month for 24 months or Rs 600 per month for 18 months.

JioPhone Next Specifications

As announced before, the JioPhone Next will run on Pragati OS based on Android. It will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC coupled with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB with an external microSD card.

It comes with a 5.45-inch Multitouch HD+ (720x1440) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The JioPhone Next is a dual-SIM smartphone powered by a 3500mAh battery. It has a single 13MP sensor at the rear and an 8MP sensor at the front.

Take a look at the image below to check the camera samples of JioPhone Next.