WhatsApp iOS to Android Chat Transfer Feature Arrives on Pixel Smartphones

Users of WhatsApp for iOS will now be able to transfer their chat history to a slew of Android smartphones. Previously, when this feature was introduced, it was available only for the Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones that went official in August. Later, all Samsung smartphones were supported. Now, Google announced that WhatsApp has added this support to all Pixel smartphones.

It has been mentioned by Google that the ability to transfer the chat history from iOS to Android is available for smartphones that were launched with Android 12 out-of-the-box. To use this feature, users need a USB Type-C to Lightning cable.

WhatsApp Chat History Transfer Feature

According to an official blog post by Google, the search engine giant has announced that it has rolled out the support for the highly requested chat migration feature to all Pixel devices. It also announced that the new chat feature will be available on new smartphones that are launched with Android 12. Given that more devices are being added to support the chat migration feature, we expect more smartphones to get this support. With this feature, iPhone users who want to switch to Android to save all their messages or chats.

As per the blog post, Google had added that the chat migration process is quite simple. To use this feature, users have to connect both smartphones via the USB Type-C to Lightning port. Users will be prompted to scan a QR code that will be displayed on the iPhone while setting up the new Android smartphone. Scanning it will launch the instant messaging app on the Android smartphone. Eventually, the process of transferring all existing media, conversations, and more to the new devices will debut.

Until now, the major concern of users is losing their chat history when switching from iPhone to Android devices. It has been a major issue and prevented many iPhone users from switching to the Android ecosystem. With this update that lets users migrate their chat history between iOS and Android will make it easier for users seeking the move.

Previously, Google stated that other smartphone brands can also get the support for this feature when updating their smartphone to Android 12. Apart from newly released smartphones, even the existing models can get this feature sometime in the future.