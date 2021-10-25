JioPhone Next to be Powered by Pragati OS, More to Know

JioPhone Next, the ultra-affordable 4G smartphone from Reliance Jio will run on Pragati OS, powered by Android. It is a highly optimised Android operating system developed in partnership between Google and Jio, specifically for India. The JioPhone Next will further come with a Qualcomm chipset which will be focused on delivering optimised connectivity and locations technologies. The Qualcomm SoC is also said to help with the optimisation in the overall performance of the device, its audio and its battery.

JioPhone Next Features/Specifications

JioPhone Next is said to come with support for ‘Voice Assistant’, ‘Read Aloud’, and ‘Translate’, among others. The device will be updated automatically to ensure that the users are always using a highly secure and powerful device at all times. Further, the Pragati OS is said to help with optimising the performance of the battery life.

The device is confirmed to feature a 13MP single camera sensor at the rear along with an LED flash. The power button and the volume rockers are on the same side of the device’s body, and there’s a USB port at the bottom for charging.

It will be interesting to see how the Pragati OS is really like. JioPhone Next is expected to help Reliance Jio add a ton of new subscribers in the coming year. The company has promised a highly optimised OS in partnership with Google, and if it really is that way, the JioPhone Next could be a huge hit in India.

A few things worth knowing about the JioPhone Next is that it is completely designed in India. The company might sell it in developing international markets where there is a need for super affordable and optimised smartphones.

There will be plenty of Jio and Google applications pre-loaded on the device. These apps might be permanent for the device. The camera is said to capture great shots even under low-light conditions.