JioPhone Next Specs Leak, Snapdragon 215 SoC, 2GB RAM and More

A few specifications of JioPhone Next have leaked. The much-awaited affordable 4G smartphone from the telco has been found listed on the Google Play Console. From the listing, multiple specifications of the smartphone can be looked at. The JioPhone Next launch was earlier delayed due to unknown reasons. The smartphone was slated to launch on September 10, 2021. However, just a night before the launch date, the smartphone’s release was pushed ahead to the festive season which is Diwali. This means that in just a few weeks, we might have the JioPhone Next in our hands.

JioPhone Next Tipped Specifications

According to the tweet from a popular tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the JioPhone Next is said to come with an HD+ display with resolution support of 720x1440 pixels. The device is expected to run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. Further, the listing reveals that the smartphone might come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC coupled with up to 2GB of RAM.

The Google Play Console listing shows that the smartphone will come with thick bezels on the left and right side. Further, users might see a massive chin and a forehead at the front. This would not make the device look beautiful at all. As per previous leaks, the smartphone may be priced around $50 or Rs 3,499.

As I have said before, Jio needs to ensure that its partnership with Google brings good results in terms of software optimisation. If the JioPhone Next fails to deliver a good user experience, it might not be worth it. Users can rather save up and go for an entry-level smartphone if the JioPhone Next doesn’t deliver on the promises it has made. The pricing and the recharge plans that will accompany the smartphone will play a major role in deciding its success or failure. The exact date of the smartphone’s launch is not yet announced.