BSNL Will Deliver Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Mobile Broadband Service in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has received the necessary licenses for delivering Inmarsat’s Global Xpress mobile broadband services in India. As per the Inflight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) license provided by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Global Xpress (GX) will be available to Indian customers across aviation, maritime, and the government. BSNL might become yet another operator to provide in-flight connectivity in India.

Indian Airlines Will be Able to Deploy GX for In-Flight Connectivity

After receiving the necessary approvals and licenses from the government, BSNL will be able to provide the Indian airlines with the GX technology so that the airlines can deploy it for providing in-flight connectivity. But all of it won’t happen in one go since the company will be looking at the phased introduction of services for partners and customers.

Rajeev Suri, CEO, Inmarsat, said the company will now be able to deliver the world’s only global high-speed mobile broadband Ka-band network available to the businesses and the government in India with the help of its partner BSNL. Suri said that this partnership would also add to the economic growth of India.

GX is a market-leading service that is able to deliver high bandwidth with the necessary level of security that government-grade mobility customers require. The GX technology is continuously evolving, and it will be able to handle an even higher capacity in the future.

As per a release from the company, Inmarsat is further launching seven GX satellites which include the next generation GX satellites over the next three years. Each of the satellites will help with adding more capacity into a single region. The GX gateway for India is located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet Ltd, said the company looks forward to offering groundbreaking connectivity service to its passengers later this year. The airline will introduce it with its Boeing 737 Max aircraft.